Future Fund LLC Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Future Fund LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 0.9% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,120,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CRM traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,086. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.61. The stock has a market cap of $283.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,388,805 shares of company stock valued at $372,046,456. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.86.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

