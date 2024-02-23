Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Galapagos Stock Down 8.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Shares of Galapagos stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.24. 534,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,268. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.27. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $45.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Galapagos by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 44.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

