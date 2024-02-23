Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,433 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Altria Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Altria Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.13. 6,660,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,983,162. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

