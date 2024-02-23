Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,585 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.77. 2,414,175 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.95.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

