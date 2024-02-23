Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 25,079 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter worth $18,803,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter worth $10,091,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter worth $2,115,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter worth $2,012,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter worth approximately $2,010,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TJUL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,021. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $26.11.

