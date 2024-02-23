Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 190 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after buying an additional 269,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after acquiring an additional 909,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.97. 78,362,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,967,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $611.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.12 and a 200 day moving average of $232.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

