Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 308 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Visa Trading Down 0.1 %
V traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.60. 5,056,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,480,917. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $285.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.78.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
