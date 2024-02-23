Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.58. 5,599,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,612,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.60. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CL King initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

