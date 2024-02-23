Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of UTF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 197,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

