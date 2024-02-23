Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $413,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $425,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. 929,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,252. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

