Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $542,000 Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

IEP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.84. 446,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.84. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $54.38.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

