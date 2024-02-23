Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of MGK traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.64. The company had a trading volume of 324,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,016. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $182.31 and a 1-year high of $286.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

