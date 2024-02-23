Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $471,000 Investment in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 152,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,125,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,032,000 after purchasing an additional 452,159 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,790. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.1772 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

