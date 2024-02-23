Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,545 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,893 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

