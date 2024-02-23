Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,704 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.0% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN remained flat at $41.98 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,577. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

