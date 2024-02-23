Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.97. 3,108,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,910. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.56.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

