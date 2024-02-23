Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,548,783 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

