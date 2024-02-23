Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.40% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 787.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,126 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

