Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,863,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,653. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.