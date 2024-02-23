Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $5.56 on Friday. Gatos Silver has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.53 million, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gatos Silver by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

