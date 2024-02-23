GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.29

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.29 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 70.20 ($0.88). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 70.10 ($0.88), with a volume of 1,518,369 shares traded.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 262.91, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £611.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1,762.50 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.26.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17,500.00%.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

