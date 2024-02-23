Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Gentherm updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Gentherm Stock Up 0.1 %

THRM stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $67.82. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gentherm by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 44,050.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

