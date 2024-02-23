Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.52. The stock had a trading volume of 692,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.25. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

