Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.920-3.070 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.92-3.07 EPS.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GIL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 146,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,064. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIL. CIBC upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Edward Jones lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

