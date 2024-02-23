Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Posts Earnings Results

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $320.38 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.02%.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

Glatfelter stock remained flat at $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 208,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,178. The company has a market capitalization of $92.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.59.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glatfelter

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 35.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 6.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.