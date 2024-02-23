Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.32%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Glaukos Stock Up 1.5 %

Glaukos stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,555. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $146,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $146,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $480,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,509,378.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,915 shares of company stock worth $22,173,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1,098.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after acquiring an additional 287,736 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 117,859 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 370,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,463,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

