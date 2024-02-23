Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Global-e Online updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
Global-e Online Stock Down 3.2 %
GLBE stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $45.72.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after buying an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,452 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,057,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Global-e Online by 351.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 990,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,557,000 after purchasing an additional 771,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth $12,993,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
