Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Announces Earnings Results

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Grid Dynamics updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:GDYN traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 229,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -91.44 and a beta of 0.96. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,820,442 shares in the company, valued at $38,358,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,820,442 shares in the company, valued at $38,358,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $1,083,280. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,803 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 166.5% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,046 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth $13,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 684.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 677,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $6,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

