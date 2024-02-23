GSB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.38. 1,198,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,232. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

