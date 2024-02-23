GSB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLTB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,790. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

