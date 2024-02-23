GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total transaction of $9,460,039.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total value of $9,460,039.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,047,764 shares of company stock worth $414,647,143 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $484.47. 12,555,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,343,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $397.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $494.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.