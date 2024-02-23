GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,727,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.63. The company had a trading volume of 366,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,595. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.56 and a 52-week high of $180.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.48.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

