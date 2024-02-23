GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,503 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,106,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,532,000 after buying an additional 541,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,294,000 after buying an additional 2,777,516 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,954,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,856,416,000 after buying an additional 474,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,555,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,696,000 after acquiring an additional 174,272 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE:TD traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $60.42. 2,190,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,573. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $67.36. The firm has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.7506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

