GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 128,425 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 572.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after buying an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 615.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 379.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,912,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,771,000 after buying an additional 14,972,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,564,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVUE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. 7,997,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,748,701. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

