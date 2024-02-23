GSB Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after buying an additional 2,037,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 31,574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.10. 1,093,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,855. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $216.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

