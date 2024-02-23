GSB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.74. The stock had a trading volume of 858,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,397. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $107.08. The company has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.90.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

