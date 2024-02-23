GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 785 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 225,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39,044 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 13,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 47,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock worth $3,345,030 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.35. The company had a trading volume of 427,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.25 and a 200-day moving average of $239.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

