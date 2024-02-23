Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.73

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$49.73 and last traded at C$49.20, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.99.

GCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The firm has a market cap of C$134.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

