Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,820 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 954,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 290,256 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 174,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 135,029 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,423,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,641,000 after buying an additional 47,899 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,715,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 29.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 802,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 180,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,738. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $59.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

