Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys Shares of 3,964 Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,526. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

