Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys Shares of 8,856 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

NYSE ANF traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.06. 545,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,211. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $123.07.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

