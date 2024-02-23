Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 91 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in NewMarket by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU traded up $14.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $633.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $334.36 and a 52-week high of $633.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $573.75 and its 200 day moving average is $512.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.43.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $643.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

