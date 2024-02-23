Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 4,264 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty comprises about 1.8% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $3.76 on Friday, hitting $186.13. 737,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,849. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

