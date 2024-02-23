Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 737 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FENY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,866 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,607.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 559,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 526,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 393,793 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 755,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 200,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 165,691 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FENY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.61. 372,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,320. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

