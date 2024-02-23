Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DaVita by 15.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,895,000 after purchasing an additional 113,508 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 1,284.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in DaVita by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 45,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 62.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $128.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. DaVita’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

