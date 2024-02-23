Hedera 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $161.91 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.61 billion and approximately $161.91 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00070179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00024219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,679,155,195 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,679,155,194.079166 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11166566 USD and is up 8.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 220 active market(s) with $303,067,781.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.