HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Posts Earnings Results

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 646,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,015. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

