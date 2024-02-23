HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Trading Down 4%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 2,149,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

