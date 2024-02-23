Hollencrest Capital Management Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 133.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $269,000.

GDXJ stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,438. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

