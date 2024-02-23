holoride 24-Hour Volume Hits $184,138.19 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, holoride has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $16.33 million and $184,138.19 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.07 or 0.05764309 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00071332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00024609 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014073 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0200217 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $161,492.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.